Trump plans US exit from Afghanistan

Shahid M Amin

PRESIDENT Trump made a surprise statement on December 21, 2018 that he had decided to pull out 7,000 US troops from Afghanistan, nearly half of total American forces in that country. US Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had earlier said he was hoping that some kind of agreement would be reached with the Taliban by April 2019. Appointed as the top US negotiator in September, he declared two months later that he was “cautiously optimistic” about a peace deal that would bring the conflict to an end. He has conducted shuttle diplomacy and held several meetings with Pakistani counterparts as well. Softening US policy towards Pakistan, it was disclosed on December 3 that Trump had written to Prime Minister Imran Khan requesting his help in bringing the Taliban to negotiating table. Pakistan responded favourably and, with its help, talks between the US and Taliban took place in Abu Dhabi, in which Pakistani, Saudi and UAE officials were also included.

A UAE official was reported on December 20 as saying that the “reconciliation talks” had produced “tangible results that are positive for all parties concerned” and that a new round of talks would be held to complete the Afghan reconciliation process. Khalilzad said that he had “productive meetings in the UAE to promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict.” He wished to see a roadmap agreement reached before Afghan presidential election in April 2019. Interestingly, it was revealed that three representatives of the Haqqani Group were also present at the talks. Though technically a part of Taliban, the Haqqani Group has an existence of its own and has carried out some of the most lethal attacks against Kabul and US/NATO forces. Perhaps, Trump’s decision to withdraw half of US forces was influenced by the seeming progress in talks with Taliban. US allies and Kabul regime have reacted with shock and dismay to Trump’s surprise announcement about partial withdrawal from Afghanistan. They fear this would further embolden Taliban, who have evidently achieved a major objective without offering anything in return e.g. they are refusing to hold direct talks with Kabul regime, leading to a meaningful political compromise for a broad-based post-withdrawal government in Afghanistan. Nor have they agreed to any kind of ceasefire. The military situation on the ground is that Taliban have been making gains and control about half of the country. Kabul regime forces reportedly have a low morale, a high rate of desertions, and are taking ‘unsustainable’ troop casualties. Still, Afghan President’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri downplayed the news saying that the US withdrawal “will not have a security impact because in the last four and half years the Afghans have been in full control.” But observers doubt the ability of Kabul regime forces to hold back the Taliban: the timing of the US decision could erode its bargaining ability. A senior foreign official in Kabul was reported as saying that the Taliban had been given a gift. “Would you be thinking of a ceasefire if your main opponent has just withdrawn half their troops?” No doubt, Trump’s move has handed the Taliban a major propaganda and tactical victory. A senior Taliban commander was reported by AFP as saying: “Frankly speaking, we weren’t expecting that immediate US response. We are more than happy, they realized the truth. We are expecting more good news.”

Pakistan has also officially welcomed the US announcement. Incidentally, some senior Pakistani military analysts have long been saying that they do not expect that the US would withdraw from Afghanistan in the foreseeable future. Their argument is that Afghanistan is viewed by the US as a key base against both China and Russia. Plus, it has immense mineral resources that the US would want to control. The latter argument ignores that it would take years of effort to put the minerals to economic use. More to the point is the weariness in USA of the Afghan war in both official circles and in public opinion. This has already been the longest war in US history and has cost over $1 trillion. Even more relevant is the fact that Trump, both as a presidential candidate and as President, had expressed opposition to this war as a futile and hopeless exercise that had eaten away US resources. He holds the view that the US should not be doing what the other nations need to do for themselves.

The abrupt decision to pull out half of US forces in Afghanistan has been opposed by many US and foreign military and political experts, including key leaders in Trump’s Republican Party. The criticism has grown because he has simultaneously announced that he is pulling out all US troops from Syria. He made the claim that IS has been ‘defeated’ in Syria, which was all along the only reason why the US had militarily intervened in that country. But many observers hold that ISIS has been weakened but not yet eliminated in Syria and elsewhere. In making these decisions, Trump has ignored the advice of his closest military and strategic experts and this has already led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Gen. Mattis. The likelihood is that the US withdrawal from Syria would strengthen the influence of Iran and Russia and weaken the position of the moderate Syrian opposition, supported by Saudi Arabia and Europe, as well as the Kurdish fighters who have played a key role in wresting control from IS.

In the context of Afghanistan also, the implications of a Taliban victory need to be carefully examined. It would be a return to Islamist fundamentalism of 1990s when women were confined to their homes, and other harsh, discriminatory policies were adopted. Pakistani Islamist extremists would be encouraged and find support from the Mullahs ruling Kabul. Terrorists of various hues could find sanctuaries in Taliban-dominated Afghanistan, as happened prior to 9/11. A new civil war might begin in Afghanistan on ethnic and ideological lines between the Pakhtuns and non-Pakhtuns, as well as between moderates and extremists. Afghan women would be the biggest sufferers. Cinema and music would be banned and games like cricket, where Afghanistan has come up in a big way, might be discouraged.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

Shahid M AminPRESIDENT Trump made a surprise statement on

December 21, 2018 that he had decided to pull out

7,000 US troops from Afghanistan, nearly half of total American forces in that country. US Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, had earlier said he was hoping that some kind of agreement would be reached with the Taliban by April 2019. Appointed as the top US negotiator in September, he declared two months later that he was “cautiously optimistic” about a peace deal that would bring the conflict to an end. He has conducted shuttle diplomacy and held several meetings with Pakistani counterparts as well. Softening US policy towards Pakistan, it was disclosed on December 3 that Trump had written to Prime Minister Imran Khan requesting his help in bringing the Taliban to negotiating table. Pakistan responded favourably and, with its help, talks between the US and Taliban took place in Abu Dhabi, in which Pakistani, Saudi and UAE officials were also included.

A UAE official was reported on December 20 as saying that the “reconciliation talks” had produced “tangible results that are positive for all parties concerned” and that a new round of talks would be held to complete the Afghan reconciliation process. Khalilzad said that he had “productive meetings in the UAE to promote intra-Afghan dialogue towards ending the conflict.” He wished to see a roadmap agreement reached before Afghan presidential election in April 2019. Interestingly, it was revealed that three representatives of the Haqqani Group were also present at the talks. Though technically a part of Taliban, the Haqqani Group has an existence of its own and has carried out some of the most lethal attacks against Kabul and US/NATO forces. Perhaps, Trump’s decision to withdraw half of US forces was influenced by the seeming progress in talks with Taliban. US allies and Kabul regime have reacted with shock and dismay to Trump’s surprise announcement about partial withdrawal from Afghanistan. They fear this would further embolden Taliban, who have evidently achieved a major objective without offering anything in return e.g. they are refusing to hold direct talks with Kabul regime, leading to a meaningful political compromise for a broad-based post-withdrawal government in Afghanistan. Nor have they agreed to any kind of ceasefire. The military situation on the ground is that Taliban have been making gains and control about half of the country. Kabul regime forces reportedly have a low morale, a high rate of desertions, and are taking ‘unsustainable’ troop casualties. Still, Afghan President’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri downplayed the news saying that the US withdrawal “will not have a security impact because in the last four and half years the Afghans have been in full control.” But observers doubt the ability of Kabul regime forces to hold back the Taliban: the timing of the US decision could erode its bargaining ability. A senior foreign official in Kabul was reported as saying that the Taliban had been given a gift. “Would you be thinking of a ceasefire if your main opponent has just withdrawn half their troops?” No doubt, Trump’s move has handed the Taliban a major propaganda and tactical victory. A senior Taliban commander was reported by AFP as saying: “Frankly speaking, we weren’t expecting that immediate US response. We are more than happy, they realized the truth. We are expecting more good news.”

Pakistan has also officially welcomed the US announcement. Incidentally, some senior Pakistani military analysts have long been saying that they do not expect that the US would withdraw from Afghanistan in the foreseeable future. Their argument is that Afghanistan is viewed by the US as a key base against both China and Russia. Plus, it has immense mineral resources that the US would want to control. The latter argument ignores that it would take years of effort to put the minerals to economic use. More to the point is the weariness in USA of the Afghan war in both official circles and in public opinion. This has already been the longest war in US history and has cost over $1 trillion. Even more relevant is the fact that Trump, both as a presidential candidate and as President, had expressed opposition to this war as a futile and hopeless exercise that had eaten away US resources. He holds the view that the US should not be doing what the other nations need to do for themselves.

The abrupt decision to pull out half of US forces in Afghanistan has been opposed by many US and foreign military and political experts, including key leaders in Trump’s Republican Party. The criticism has grown because he has simultaneously announced that he is pulling out all US troops from Syria. He made the claim that IS has been ‘defeated’ in Syria, which was all along the only reason why the US had militarily intervened in that country. But many observers hold that ISIS has been weakened but not yet eliminated in Syria and elsewhere. In making these decisions, Trump has ignored the advice of his closest military and strategic experts and this has already led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Gen. Mattis. The likelihood is that the US withdrawal from Syria would strengthen the influence of Iran and Russia and weaken the position of the moderate Syrian opposition, supported by Saudi Arabia and Europe, as well as the Kurdish fighters who have played a key role in wresting control from IS.

In the context of Afghanistan also, the implications of a Taliban victory need to be carefully examined. It would be a return to Islamist fundamentalism of 1990s when women were confined to their homes, and other harsh, discriminatory policies were adopted. Pakistani Islamist extremists would be encouraged and find support from the Mullahs ruling Kabul. Terrorists of various hues could find sanctuaries in Taliban-dominated Afghanistan, as happened prior to 9/11. A new civil war might begin in Afghanistan on ethnic and ideological lines between the Pakhtuns and non-Pakhtuns, as well as between moderates and extremists. Afghan women would be the biggest sufferers. Cinema and music would be banned and games like cricket, where Afghanistan has come up in a big way, might be discouraged.

— The writer served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Soviet Union, France, Nigeria and Libya.

Share on: WhatsApp