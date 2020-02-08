Trump ousts two star witnesses

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday ousted the two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation: Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland. Two days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Vindman – the top Ukraine expert at the White House’s National Security Council – was escorted out of the building, according to his lawyer. “Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” said his lawyer, David Pressman. Hours later, Sondland said he had been fired from his post as US ambassador to the European Union. Trump’s State of Union speech exposes bitter US divides.