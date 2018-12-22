Trump orders ‘significant’ troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

US defence chief Mattis resigns; NATO stresses Afghan commitment; Pullout to have little effect: Afghan official

United States President Donald Trump has decided to pull a significant number of troops from Afghanistan, a US official told AFP on Thursday, with some reports suggesting as many as 50 per cent could leave the war-torn country.

The surprise move stunned and dismayed foreign diplomats and officials in Kabul who are involved in an intensifying push to end the 17-year conflict.

“If you’re the Taliban, Christmas has come early,” a senior foreign official in the Afghan capital told AFP on the condition of anonymity. “Would you be thinking of a ceasefire if your main opponent has just withdrawn half of their troops?”

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said “if there is any reaction by the Afghan government, we will share it later”.

Trump made his decision on Tuesday, the same time he told the Pentagon he wanted to pull all US forces out of Syria and as talks were ongoing in Abu Dhabi.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quit earlier on Thursday, saying his views were no longer reconcilable with Trump’s.

Critics suggest the president’s twin foreign policy decisions on Syria and Afghanistan could unspool a series of cascading and unpredictable events across the Middle East and in Afghanistan.

The US has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a Nato mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be returning from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the NATO alliance stressed its continued commitment to its support mission in Afghanistan on Friday as Washington prepared to withdraw thousands of US troops.

NATO´s spokeswoman Oana Lungescu would not comment on US President Donald Trump´s plan to bring home a chunk of the 14,000 US troops deployed in Afghanistan.

But she said NATO foreign ministers met as recently as this month to express “steadfast commitment to ensuring long-term security and stability in Afghanistan.”

“Our engagement is important to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorists who could threaten us at home,” she said.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani has said the withdrawal of half of the 14,000 US troops serving in Afghanistan will have little impact on the fighting capacity of the Afghan National Security Forces.

Haroon Chakansuri said Afghanistan’s military has been in charge of the country’s security since 2014 when more than 100,000 NATO troops withdrew. Since then, US forces have provided training and advice, assisting in military operations only when requested by Afghan troops.

The decision apparently came after Khalilzad met with the Taliban in Abu Dhabi this week, part of a flurry of diplomatic efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

Foreign observers and officials said Trump’s move had handed the Taliban a major propaganda and tactical victory, without the militants having to make any concessions.

