Trump on Twitter warning

Washington Dc

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact check the president’s claims. Trump, without offering any evidence, reiterated his accusations of political bias by such technology platforms, tweeting: “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.” He added: “Clean up your act, NOW!!!!” Representatives for Twitter and Facebook could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump’s tweets.