Trump on his coronavirus test

Observer Report

Washington

President Trump on Thursday disclosed the results of his most recent coronavirus test, telling reporters he “tested positively toward negative.” “I tested very positively in another sense,” Trump said on the South Lawn before departing for Michigan to visit a Ford plant that is assembling ventilators. “So this morning, yeah, I tested positively toward negative, right? So no, I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning, meaning I tested negative. But that’s a way of saying it, positively toward the negative.” Trump has had trouble in the past with medical terminology regarding test results.