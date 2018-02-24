Trump ‘not satisfied’ with Pak anti-terror actions: WH

Observer Report

Washington

United States President Donald Trump is “not satisfied” with the progress shown by Pakistan in its fight against terrorism, said the White House deputy press secretary on Thursday during a press briefing.

Deputy press secretary Raj Shah, while answering a question on Trump’s South-Asia policy stated that “we have restored some clarity in our relationship with Pakistan. For the first time we’re holding Pakistan accountable for its actions.”

However, the deputy press secretary stated further that while the US has seen modest progress in terms of Pakistan’s actual acknowledgement of these concerns, the “President is not satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan.”

Shah also shed light on the country’s progress in Afghanistan saying that they’ve “made significant progress against Islamic State, reducing their presence and eliminating hundreds of fighters.”

“We’ve eliminated their top leaders, and we’re working relentlessly to target their leadership and bases wherever they emerge,” he added further.

In August 2017, Trump had laid down a policy for South-Asia and warned the approach would now be more pragmatic than idealistic. Security assistance to Afghanistan was “not a blank cheque” he said, warning he would not send the military to “construct democracies in faraway lands or create democracies in our own image.”