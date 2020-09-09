Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Amer Ishaq Soharwardi

Bureau Chief

Washington DC

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize over the deal his administration brokered between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The nomination was submitted by Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who leads the country’s right-leaning Progress Party.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees, explaining his decision to put Mr Trump’s name forward.

He also mentioned the President’s attempts to reach a denuclearization deal with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and praised his decision to withdraw a large number of US troops from the Middle East. “I’m not a big Trump supporter,” Mr Tybring-Gjedde stressed.

“The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts, not the way he behaves sometimes. The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. “For example, Barack Obama did nothing.” He also nominated Mr. Trump for the prize in 2018, citing his Singapore summit.