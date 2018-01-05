Trump needs audit by US Help Commission: Dilshad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The US President must employ a fact finding audit through his own Help Commission so as to share with us and also with international community the reality behind more than 50% of their funding used directly through NGOs for achieving U. S. foreign policy objectives by developing a specific U.S. Centric narrative at gross-root level and nothing else, said Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, former Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan and Chairman National Democratic Foundation (NDF) during an extraordinary meeting of NDF Advisors on the issue of Trump’s recent tweet against Pakistan, held on Thursday at NDF Secretariat Islamabad.

US Help Commission has the mandate to monitor all foreign assistance. Kanwar Dilsahd added that the suggested audit must examine and track promptly the overall funding particularly the amount of Kerri-Luger Bill disbursed in Pakistan directly to the media houses and NGOs (including leading think tanks) for a particular geo-political agenda of the United States of America.

On the occasion, President NDF Sohail Kisat said that the Government of Pakistan should undergo for a thorough investigation, through National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and publicize a report on all American funding received directly by NGOs and INGOs, whereby the Economic Affairs Division should assist NAB in this regard.

NDF Advisor and Eminent Scholar Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal suggested that Government of Pakistan should request a similar Independent Investigation Audit from European Union for the status report on direct American funding disbursed to NGOs and INGOs for secret objectives.