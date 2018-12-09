Trump names new JCSC

Washington

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he was nominating Army chief of staff General Mark Milley as his next top military advisor — a new slap in the face for Pentagon chief Jim Mattis.

Milley, a four-star general who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan, would replace General Joseph Dunford as the military´s next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Dunford is scheduled to retire in October 2019 at the end of his second two-year term.

“I am thankful to both of these incredible men for their service to our Country!” Trump said on Twitter. But in choosing the 60-year-old Milley, a graduate of Princeton University known for his combat command experience, Trump went against the wishes of Mattis, who reportedly favoured Air Force General David Goldfein.

That choice would have been in keeping with a tradition of rotating the post among the services. Dunford is a Marine Corps general. There has not been an Air Force officer in the chairman´s post since 2005.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff is made up of the heads of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and National Guard.— AFP

Share on: WhatsApp