Trump move on Al-Quds desperate attempt to remain in office

US President Donald Trump’s recent announcement about recognizing Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” is a desperate attempt by him to remain in office by appealing to Zionist lobby in the US, says an American writer and academic.

“In his attempt to stay in office, he is basically destroying all the alliances that are the fundamental network that make up the American empire,” said E. Michael Jones, the current editor of Culture Wars, an online news magazine.

“So…God is using Donald Trump to bring about the end of the American empire,” Jones said in a phone interview with Press TV on Thursday.

On December 6, Trump announced his decision to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital” and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied holy city.

On Thursday, the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution that called on Trump to withdraw his controversial announcement.

The 193-nation assembly adopted the resolution by a decisive vote of 128 to 9, with 35 abstentions.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, in a letter to dozens of the world body’s member states, warned that Washington would remember those who voted for the measure.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday that his nation will “no longer accept” any initiative from the US as part of the so-called Middle East peace process, calling Washington a “dishonest mediator.”

“The United States has proven to be a dishonest mediator in the peace process and we will no longer accept any plan from the United States,” Abbas said after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. —Agencies