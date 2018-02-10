Trump, Modi discuss Afghanistan, Maldives

Washington

United States President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone call, pledging to enhance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the White House said. Affirming President Trump’s South-Asia strategy, the two leaders also reiterated their commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s security and stability, the White House added.

According to the White House, the two leaders also discussed the war in Afghanistan, the plight of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and North Korea’s nuclear programme. The diplomatic move comes amid the political turmoil unfolding in the island-state, Maldives.

“Both the leaders expressed concern about the political crisis in the Maldives and the importance of respect for democratic institutions and the rule of law,” the White House said in a readout of the phone call between Trump and Modi, the first in this year.

The leaders agreed to strengthen security and economic cooperation as they look forward to the ‘2+2’ ministerial dialogue between their defence and diplomatic officials in April, the White House said. The ‘2+2 dialogue’ was announced after the White House meeting between Modi and Trump in June 2017. The dialogue would involve External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from India along with their American counterparts Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. — INP