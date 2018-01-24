Trump to meet May, Netanyahu, Kagame in Davos: White House

Washington :US President Donald Trump is set to meet with the British and Israeli prime ministers, Theresa May and Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Davos later this week, the White House said Tuesday. Trump will meet May Thursday to address the Syria conflict, and the North Korean nuclear threat, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster told reporters. On Friday, the day Trump is to address the World Economic Forum, he will also meet Kagame for talks on trade and reaffirming the US-Africa relationship, McMaster said.

Orignally published by APP