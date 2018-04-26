Trump makes President Macron ‘perfect’

Washington: Some people call President Donlad Trump a maverick leader in the White House. Nobody knows what his next move might be even in situations where he is supposed to go by the book. French President Emmanuel Macron who is on three-day visit to US appeared before media along with Trump for a photo-op. While welcoming his guest, Mr Trump spotted something on Macron’s shoulder and went on to flick his jacket. “It is a great honor that you are here. We do have a very special interrelationship. In fact I will get that little piece of dandruff off (laughing). . . We will have to make him perfect (Laughs). He is perfect. It is really great to be with you. And you are very special friend,” said Trump before shaking hands with French president.

