Trump-Kim summit on June 12 in Singapore

Washington

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12. “We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!” the president tweeted.

Trump is providing details for the first time about the history-making meeting between a sitting American president and the leader of North Korea over denuclearization.

He said he favoured holding the meeting at the Demilitarized Zone, the heavily fortified border separating the Koreas. But the island nation was favoured by most of his advisers.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang twice to meet with Kim in recent months, in a precursor to the Trump-Kim meeting.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in North Korea to finalize details of the meeting and secure the release of three detained American citizens.

Pompeo flew out of Washington under cover of darkness late Monday aboard an Air Force 757 accompanied by a handful of senior aides, a security detail and two journalists: one from The Associated Press and one from The Washington Post, who were given roughly four hours’ notice of his departure. The flight arrived Wednesday morning, and North Korean officials were on hand to greet the American diplomat.—Agencies