Trump-Kim meeting to help in mending the situation: FO

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan welcomes the historic meeting between the leaders of the United States (US) and the Peoples Republic of Korea and expressed hope that it would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

In a tweet here on Tuesday, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said, “Pakistan has consistently supported all efforts towards the peaceful settlement of the issues in the Korean peninsula.”

The spokesman was commenting on the first ever summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un of DPRK, in which the two leaders inked an agreement aimed at complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and reducing tensions.

The agreement said the two countries would co-operate towards “new relations” while the US would provide “security guarantees” to North Korea.