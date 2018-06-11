Trump, Kim land in Singapore ahead of high-stakes summit

Singapore

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived on Sunday in Singapore ahead of one of the most unusual and highly anticipated summits in recent world history — a sit-down with President Donald Trump meant to settle a standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear bomb arsenal.

A few hours later, Trump also arrived in Singapore at the island city-state’s Paya Lebar Air Base, traveling from Canada, where he attended a meeting of the Group of Seven Nations (G7).

Trump’s high-risk meeting with Kim is scheduled for Tuesday. The president hopes to win a legacy-making deal with the North to give up their nuclear weapons, though he has recently sought to manage expectations, saying that it may take more than one meeting. This will be the first summit of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting US president. The North has faced crippling diplomatic and economic sanctions as it has advanced development of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

A jet carrying Kim landed on Sunday afternoon amid huge security precautions on this city-state island. After shaking hands with the Singapore foreign minister, Kim sped through the city’s streets in a massive limousine, two large North Korean flags fluttering on the hood, surrounded by other black vehicles with tinted windows and bound for the luxurious and closely guarded St. Regis Hotel.

Kim smiled broadly on Sunday evening as he met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“The entire world is watching the historic summit between (North Korea) and the United States of America, and thanks to your sincere efforts […] we were able to complete the preparations for the historic summit,” Kim told Lee through an interpreter.

The North Korean autocrat’s every move will be followed by 3,000 journalists who have converged on Singapore, and by gawkers around the world, up until he shakes hands with Trump on Tuesday. It’s a reflection of the intense global curiosity over Kim’s sudden turn to diplomacy in recent months after a slew of North Korean nuclear and missile tests last year raised serious fears of war.—AP