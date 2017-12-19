Trump jeopardizing global peace: Rabbani

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Monday, contrary to the claims of the US for their efforts against terrorism, the declaration by the President Trump to shift the Embassy to Jerusalem had provided fuel to the new wave of terrorism in the world.

He further said that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) too had miserably failed to take any tangible steps and become a collective voice of the Muslim world.

While talking to the Palestinian Envoy Walid Ahmad Mehmood Abu Ali, he said that the Palestine and Kashmir were the oldest disputes on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council to which the world community has turned a blind eye. He said that the decision of the US President is unfortunate and would give rise to new Intifada in the occupied region. He apprised the Palestinian ambassador that the Senate of Pakistan after 5 hour discussion passed a resolution condemning the US move and the session was adjourned without taking any further business as a mark of solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Mian Raza Rabbani said that he was disappointed with the outcome of the OIC summit as it should have taken concrete steps. He said over the years resolutions and condemnations have been coming but no tangible measures have been taken. He said that people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine and would continue to extend moral and diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian Ambassador thanked the Chairman Senate, Senate of Pakistan, government and people for support to the Palestinian cause especially in wake of the recent development