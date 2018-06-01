Trump is the man of words

Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States on January 20, 2017. Trump is the Man, who is fulfilling almost all his pre-election promises and he proved that he is a man of words. Donald Trump pulled America out of the Iran nuclear deal on 8th May 2018.Mr. Trump said: “It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement. “The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen. In just a short period of time the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapon. Therefore, the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

According to some experts, withdrawal from the nuclear deal will destroy America’s ability to monitor the nuclear activities of Iran. The Trump Administration is not just withdrawing from nuclear deal, it is also withdrawing from most of the agreements signed by the previous government(s). It’s withdrawing from NAFTA, it’s withdrawing from Trans-Pacific Partnership, it’s withdrawing from Paris Climate Accord, it’s withdrawing from UNESCO. It seems US withdrawing from everything. So, the other nations are not going to trust on the words of United States in future.

Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal doesn’t just have important political and security implications. Because sanctions are at the heart of the deal, it will also have a significant economic impact. Just how big this is depends on the response of the European signatories to the deal – the UK, France and Germany, because they have invested their money in Iran and they want to remain in deal.

CH ASAD ALI

Islamabad

