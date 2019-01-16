Trump ignores real emergencies facing the US

Daniel A Metraux

PRESIDENT Trump is contemplating declaring a national emergency so that he can build a wall that would supposedly better stop the flow of illegal immigration into the United States. Most experts feel that building such a wall would solve nothing. Such walls offer very little protection and are an expensive waste of money. People can go under, over or through such a wall with relative ease. The real tragedy is that the United States is facing several real emergencies which greatly endanger the health, welfare and prosperity not only of the American people, but also many people elsewhere.

Trump’s shutdown is an emergency itself. Today nearly a million people who work for the American government are not getting paid. Government salaries are not high and unpaid workers often live from paycheck to paycheck. They are now facing great difficulties paying for food, rent, medicine and everything else. Others are facing the residual effects of the shutdown. Stores where government workers shop are losing customers. Poor people who receive food stamps from the government are being cut off and many are unable to purchase necessary food items. The security workers say airports are threatening to walk off their jobs which will create mayhem for our national transportation system. This shutdown is very dangerous for the welfare of the American nation.

But there are other even greater crises that are true emergencies. Global warming is the greatest emergency. The temperature of ocean waters is rising at an unprecedented rate creating very dangerous storms and the melting of polar ice. The nations of the world must come together to reduce pollution, but the Trump Administration is doing nothing to halt this trend. It is obvious that global warming is a major crisis, but Trump denies that the problem even exists. President Obama issued many regulations that would slow down the growth of pollution, but the Trump Administration has removed much of what was accomplished under Obama.

There is also a major fiscal crisis in the United States. The issue is national debt. Remember all the talk about the $20 trillion national debt that Trump inherited and how it would ruin us. It is now $22 trillion and is projected to soar to $33 trillion by fiscal year 2028. Interest payments alone could top spending on defence, medicare, medicaid and so on. Again, we are not talking about spending on principal—just interest. If interest rates go up, it will hurt tax payers and the government will have difficulty providing many basic programs.

There are also many other financial crises as well. We are a nation where they rich are getting much richer and the poor are getting much poorer. The middle class is facing greater difficulties and many middle class people are joining the ranks of the poor. Personal debt in the United States today is rising as Americans are living beyond their means, paying for expensive education and health care. There is the real crisis in social security. Because of national debt, by 2030 the government may have to make major cuts in social security payments.

American relations with its neighbours and its allies is an emergency. Trump’s awful treatment of major allies greatly endangers such things as the future of NATO. Trump’s sudden decision to withdraw troops from Syria means a very real weakening of American power in a very volatile part of the world that will allow Russia, Iran and perhaps even China to increase their power there. One could go on and on about the many emergencies facing the United States. Sadly, building a wall on the Mexican border is not one of these very real emergencies.

—The writer is Professor Emeritus and Adjunct Professor of Asian Studies, Editor: Virginia Review of Asian Studies, Mary Baldwin University, USA.

Share on: WhatsApp