Trump ignored warnings on corona

Washington

US President Donald Trump ignored warnings from intelligence agencies in January when the novel coronavirus started spreading in China, US media reported on Saturday. According to The Washington Post, intelligence agencies depicted the nature and global spread of the coronavirus when it began spreading from Wuhan in China. However, the US president wasn’t interested enough. “Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” a US official familiar with the intelligence agencies reports spoke to the Post. “The system was blinking red.” White House Spokesperson Hogan Gidley rejected the news, saying that Trump was taking “historic, aggressive measures to protect the health, wealth and safety of American people”. –Web Desk