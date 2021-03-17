Trump hopes Meghan Markle runs for president

On Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump said that he is “not a fan” of Meghan Markle but he is hoping she launches her rumoured 2024 presidential run.

When Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked Trump what would happen if Prince Harry’s American spouse actually runs for president, he said he’d be motivated to run for president even more.

“Well, I hope that happens because if that happened, then I think I’d have an even stronger feeling towards running,” Trump said. “I’m not a fan of hers,” he added.

“When she talks about the Royal family and the Queen… I happen to think, I know the Queen, as you know. I’ve met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person. And I’m not a fan of Meghan’s.”