Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Top News
  3. Trump hints could visit Afghanistan

Trump hints could visit Afghanistan

Washington

US President Donald Trump hinted on Thursday he may visit Afghanistan, scene of one of America’s longest wars but a country he has yet to visit almost two years into his presidency.
Delivering a Thanksgiving holiday message by teleconference to troops in Afghanistan, Trump told a US Air Force general he would see him back in the United States, before adding: “Or maybe I’ll even see you over there. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Recent US commanders-in-chief have routinely visited troops in active war zones. Trump has come under criticism for failing to do so, though Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise trip to Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan last December to visit troops.—AFP

Post Views: 181

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top