Trump hasn’t ordered troops to withdraw from Afghanistan

Washington

Amidst reports of the US army pulling 7,000 soldiers from Afghanistan, the White House cleared on Friday that the US President Donald Trump has not ordered the Pentagon to withdraw troops from the war-torn country.

“The president has not made a determination to drawdown US military presence in Afghanistan and he has not directed the Department of Defence to begin the process of withdrawing US personnel from Afghanistan,” said Garrett Marquis, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, in an emailed statement, according to Bloomberg News.

The widely reported decision came more than a week ago after a US defence official, who asked not to be identified discussing the troop plans, said the Pentagon will withdraw 7,000 of about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan.

However, the US commander of international forces in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, said on Sunday that he hadn’t received any orders to change troop levels.

This was later confirmed by the United States National Security Council.

Although this clarification may not be enough to mitigate the anxiety among leaders and senior lawmakers who criticised Trump’s sudden decision last week to begin pulling troops out of Syria, which also prompted US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis to resign.

While he didn’t publicly talk about Afghanistan, Trump repeatedly said in the days following Syria and Afghan reports that he was eager to bring troops home from overseas so he could focus on defending US borders.

According to a July report from a Pentagon watchdog, the US has appropriated about $126 billion for relief and reconstruction, including $78 billion for security since American troops first arrived in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept 11, 2001, terror attacks.

