Trump greatly damaging country internationally: Hagel

WASHINGTON : Former US Defence Secretary and a former Senator Chuck Hagel has called President Donald Trump an embarrassment and said he is greatly damaging the country internationally.

In an interview published in the Lincoln Journal Star, he said the United States and the world have entered a defining stage.

The former defence chief expressed disgust at Trump’s attacks on the intelligence community. He also accused the president of intentionally dividing the country and the world, pulling away from alliances that have benefited the U.S.

Chuck Hagel tore into Trump after the president reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries.”

Hagel also noted that lawmakers take an oath of office to the Constitution when they assume office.

“We have not really seen these kind of times since Watergate and Vietnam,” he said.

Hagel has been critical of Trump in the past as well. Last year, the decorated Vietnam War veteran expressed his disgust with Trump’s treatment of the families of slain soldiers, saying Trump’s behavior “sickens him.”

Orignally published by INP