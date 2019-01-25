Trump defeated in Senate, talks resume

Shutdown

Washington

Donald Trump’s plan to break the longest “shutdown” in American history did not pass the Senate’s hurdle on Thursday, but after long weeks of stagnation, negotiations between Democrats and Republicans finally resumed on a possible temporary solution.

For 33 days, parliamentarians and the Republican president are stumbling on the same stumbling block: the wall that Donald Trump wants to build on the border with Mexico to fight against illegal immigration. Judging this project “immoral” and especially ineffective, the Democrats fiercely refuse to allow a budget of $ 5.7 billion to fund it, and offer in exchange for other border control measures.

The Republican text submitted to a first vote of procedure Thursday would have funded the government until September and included the envelope for the wall.

Republicans are the majority in the Senate. But with 53 votes out of 100, they needed Democrats to reach the level of 60 votes needed for Donald Trump’s proposal to be put to a final vote. Lost sentence (50 votes in favor, 47 against).

In the process, the same procedural vote followed on a counterproposal of the Democrats who planned to fund the affected administrations until February 8, the time to negotiate on immigration, without any funding for the wall. —AFP

