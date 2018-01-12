Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

London :US President Donald Trump announced Friday he will no longer attend the opening of the new US embassy in London, , a move welcomed by critics in Britain who had planned mass protests. He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip — initially scheduled for next month — because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building. “Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars,” Trump wrote. “Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” Trump has also been offered a state visit to Britain, and Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said Friday that nothing has changed, although no date has been set.

Orignally published by APP