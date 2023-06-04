Trump calls for impartiality, asks judge to step down from hush money case

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have requested that Judge Juan Merchan recuse himself from presiding over Trump’s criminal case, alleging bias and a conflict of interest.

The lawyers argue that Merchan’s daughter works for a digital agency, Authentic, which counts several Democratic officials among its clients, creat-ing an “actual or perceived conflict of interest.” They also claim that Merchan displayed a preconceived bias by encouraging Trump Organisation’s former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, to cooperate against Trump in a previous case. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to tax fraud after being indicted alongside the Trump Or-ganisation, which was found guilty in a trial overseen by Merchan.

In addition to the recusal request, Trump’s law-yers asked Merchan to publicly explain political contributions made in his name during the 2020 presidential campaign. Records show that Merchan made three contributions totaling $35 through ActBlue, supporting President Joe Biden’s campaign, the Progressive Turnout Project, and Stop Republicans. The lawyers argue that these contribu-tions raise questions about Merchan’s impartiality.

Trump’s lawyers emphasised the importance of impartiality in such a historic case and expressed the need for the public to have confidence in the presid-ing judge.—AFP