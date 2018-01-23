Trump: ‘Buffoonery’ suits show biz not government

Washington

President Donald Trump is a “paradigm of age” whose “buffoonery and clownishness” work best only in show business not government, says American analyst Dr. Kevin Barrett. Barrett made the remarks in an interview with Press TV over Trump’s declining popularity which has made him the least popular US president after a full year in office.

A new ABC News/ Washington Post poll published Sunday showed that only just 36 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s job performance, while 58 percent disapproved. The US public is evenly divided on whether or not Trump is mentally stable, with 48 percent saying his is, and 47 percent saying he’s not. Barrett said the fact that only about half of Americans had doubt about Trump’s mental stability “raises the question of the mental stability of the other half who don’t question it.” Citing the incendiary book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Barrett said even Trump and his team did not expect him to win.

“He was planning to launch a big media project which he probably would have been much better at because his clownishness and buffoonery and endless narcissistic unpredictability works pretty well in show business,” he said. A new poll shows that almost half of the people in the US think President Donald Trump is not mentally stable. What led to his election, however, was the fact that the US society is a “quintessential Society of the Spectacle.” The problem, according to Barrett, is that people are more interested in what Trump has to offer as a “paradigm of age.”—Agencies