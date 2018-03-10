Trump to attend Summit of the Americas in Peru

Washington :US President Donald Trump will travel to Peru next month to attend the Summit of the Americas of leaders from across the Western Hemisphere. The decision, which a White House official confirmed to AFP, ends speculation that sour US relations with southern neighbors may stop Trump’s attendance at the meeting in Lima on April 13-14. Trump spoke to host President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski earlier this week, after which a US official said his attendance had “not been confirmed.” But the White House now says he will attend, following a call with an old business acquaintance, Argentine president Mauricio Macri. During Friday’s call, Trump “underscored the need for countries in the region to work together to bring democracy back to the great people of Venezuela,” according to the White House. When Trump travels to Lima, he is likely to encounter protests and perhaps a hesitant welcome from fellow heads of state and government. Throughout his election campaign and his presidency, Trump has maligned Hispanic migrants and attacked Latin American nations over drugs, trade and the movement of people. He has promised to build a wall on the US border with Mexico and threatened to tear up a trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Orignally published by APP