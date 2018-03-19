Trump attacks FBI, denies collusion with Russia

Washington

US President Donald Trump has censured the FBI after his lawyer called for an end to the bureau’s probe into the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

John Dowd, Trump’s personal lawyer, said Sunday the time had come for special counsel Robber Mueller to end the Russia investigation.

Later on the day, Trump attacked the FBI and rejected as untrue any collusion between Russia and his presidential campaign.

Trump also hailed the sacking of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former No. 2 official who played a leading role in the bureau’s Russia investigation.

Calling the firing a “great day for Democracy,” he also claimed former FBI Director James Comey “made McCabe look like a choirboy.”

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued a statement on Friday night, saying that he had “terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”

The dismissal of McCabe, who was repeatedly criticized by Trump, came at the recommendation of an internal FBI office over accusation that he misled internal investigators at the Justice Department.

US President Donald Trump hails the firing of a senior former FBI deputy Director as a “great day for democracy.” McCabe said in a statement, however, that his firing is part of a larger effort to discredit the FBI and Muller’s investigation.—Agencies