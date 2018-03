Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s election meddling as unfair, insisting the probe is staffed with “hardened” Democrats.

“Does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is “no collusion!” Trump tweeted.

The salvo was the latest in an intensifying confrontation over Mueller’s probe into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russian attempts to sway the 2016 election in his favour.—.AP