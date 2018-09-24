Trump arrives in NY ahead of UN assembly, to meet Japan PM

New York :Donald Trump on Sunday flew to New York ahead of this week’s gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, and announced he would meet with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the evening.

“Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out!” he tweeted before his helicopter landed in Wall Street at around 5:45 pm (2145 GMT).

North Korea and Iran are set to dominate the UN General Assembly, where Trump will be in the spotlight as he continues to upend global diplomacy.

After warming up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and ditching the Iran nuclear deal, the unpredictable Trump takes the podium on Tuesday to face foes and increasingly uneasy allies.

On Wednesday, he will for the first time chair a Security Council meeting on non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction that will focus heavily on Iran — likely triggering a clash with other big powers.

