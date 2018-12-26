Trump and Mattis

Rizwan Ghani

MERICAN corporate media is up in arms against Mattis’ resignation as

Defence Secretary over Trump’s decision to withdraw US troops from Syria. Mattis was otherwise due to retire in February 2019 so it is not a big deal if he has resigned now. The timing of the resignation is a selfish decision of an outgoing four star general who just wants to be remembered after his departure. The criticism of Trump’s Syria policy is also unjustified. In fact, it is a popular decision taken by a populist president. The American people wanted their sons and daughters back home and Trump has respected their wishes. He came to office on the election promise of withdrawing US troops from foreign lands. That is why he doesn’t care about the Establishment. Even Obama didn’t want to send US troops to Syria in the first place. In America, the US involvement in Syria is widely believed as someone else’s burden.

The talk in media that Mattis was not happy with Trump’s NATO policy is mere rumpus because he has stayed in office with Trump who did not support NATO. America’s European allies are not happy about US withdrawal from Europe’s security alliance against Russia which was basically being funded by America. Reportedly, 73 percent of NATO budget was being funded by the USA. Trump ended the one-sided arrangement after his European allies refused to pay for their share in continent’s security. The growing trade between Europe and Russia shows that Trump was justified in his NATO approach under his America first policy. The new alliances are being made in Europe and Asia to protect national economic and trade interests. Under these new arrangements, America is a contender not an ally anymore. It is something that Mattis should have also comprehended.

Following Syria, there are reports of Trump’s plan to withdraw 5000 of 14,000 US troops from Afghanistan. It is a step in the right direction. The wars should end in Syria and Afghanistan. It is time to end foreign occupation of these countries. Their people should be allowed to choose their governments and get on with their everyday life. Washington, Moscow and the UN should play their role to bring peace to these war torn countries and ask India to end its interference in Afghanistan. The end of occupation of Afghanistan will help to bring peace in the region. Senator Graham’s warning of 2nd 9/11 due to proposed drawdown is misplaced. The Afghans had no role in the first 9/11. In fact, the members of successive Afghan governments have been involved in mega corruption and drug trade which has destroyed the country. The corrupt regimes support continuation of Afghan occupation on different pretexts to protect themselves. The US lawmakers should help end all this to bring peace in Afghanistan, return of Afghan refugees and let Afghans elect their government.

Mattis was wrong in supporting strong military presence in Afghanistan to bolster diplomatic peace efforts. Trump got breakthrough with Kim without placing a single US soldier in North Korea. In fact, he scaled down US-South Korea military exercises as a confidence building measure ahead of the denuclearization talks. Reportedly, Trump has lost all patience with US military presence in Afghanistan. He said that what were the Americans doing in Afghanistan? Since the US officials are engaged in talks with Taliban, who are majority of local population and control significant amount of territory, so it is right time to scale down US military presence in Afghanistan as one of confidence building measure. The warnings of Pentagon officials of precipitous Afghan exit allowing militants new plots against America are misplaced. Trumps policy of ending US military presence in foreign countries is a shift in US policy which is more aligned with international laws of respecting sovereignty of other countries.

From Pakistan, Imran should welcome this move and support Trump in his efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan so that region can work towards economic prosperity and trade. Islamabad and Washington should work together to end Indian interference in Afghanistan also. A stable, peaceful Afghanistan will help bring peace and prosperity in the region. Following the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, Netanyahu has said that Israel will defend its security. The GOP Senators who are equating US withdrawal from Syria a win for ISIS, Iran and Russia are doing disservice to Trump’s pro-public policies who supports withdrawal of US forces from foreign countries. They should help diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the ME and Afghanistan instead. Pro-Israel American media is unduly highlighting Mattis’ resignation as if entire US military establishment supports Israel over America. Pelosi is also playing politics on the resignation whereas Americans oppose pro-Israel US policies. Trump needs to dispel this media ploy by picking a staunch nationalist defence secretary under America first policy. Finally, Trump had promised in his election campaign to clear the cesspool in Washington. The rapid changes including people around him show that he is trying to uphold his election promise.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.

