Trump accuses Facebook, Twitter, Google

Washington

US President Donald Trump took a swipe on Tuesday at America´s tech giants, accusing them of having a liberal bias, and claiming Twitter was making it more difficult to follow his account.

“Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous!” Trump tweeted.

“Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING!”— AFP

Share on: WhatsApp