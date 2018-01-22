Trump accuses Dems being complicit in murder by illegal migrants

Washington

US President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has accused Democrats of being “complicit in all murders” committed by undocumented immigrants.

The campaign made the accusation in a hard-right ad it released on Saturday hours into the government shutdown.

The ad is a 30-second video that starts with footage of a recent courtroom outburst by Luis Bracamontes, who is a twice-deported undocumented immigrant accused of murdering two Sacramento-area deputies in 2014.

“Now Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” the video’s narrator says. “President Trump will fix our border and keep our families safe.”

Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump’s reelection campaign committee, said that the ad aimed to highlight “the stark contrast between ‘complicit’ Democrats and the President for his full commitment to build a wall and fix our border to protect Americans from drugs, murder and other atrocities.”

This comes as the US government officially shut down early on Saturday after lawmakers in the upper chamber of Congress failed to reach a deal on a short-term budget for funding government operations.

The vast majority of Democratic senators have said they would not support a temporary spending bill unless it includes protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants.—Agencies