True spirit of non-violence

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif warmly congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the auspicious day of the arrival of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to this world. In his message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, he said that Allah Almighty sent the Holy Prophet as a benefaction for all the worlds and His life has been termed as a true picture of the Holy Quran having complete guidance and the right way for the Muslims. According to him the Prophet taught the golden principles of peace and harmony, brotherhood, respect for the humanity, forgiveness and justice.

But unfortunately this fatherless nation on the same day witnessed the early morning terror attack at Agriculture University, Peshawar. The combat lasted more than a few hours but disheartening to know that a few precious lives were lost and the injured were rushed to hospitals. It seems that the resistance was met with a harsh reaction from the insurgents, but unfortunately the movement of violence seems to have gained momentum and is slowly spreading to other parts of the country. The present day scenario reminds us of the value of non-violence.

One of the common prejudices of history to non-violence is this philosophy has got less or no attention from historians, compared to the violent campaigns. In addition to this general negative attitude toward non-violent campaigns, there are a number of non-violent practitioners and torch-bearers who have intentionally been ignored. I truly believe that non-violence is still applicable and more effective than violence in this region, but there is a need for a leader with a vision.

Rabia Zia,

Islamabad

