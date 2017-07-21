True inspiration

Roger Federer deserves applause on winning the record eighth Wimbledon title – this being 19th Grand Slam title. Games always carry inspiration all along. The way Federer has been playing Tennis and the manner in which he represents himself and demonstrates his talent have attracted the love and affection by one and all.

Now the media and people are commenting on Federer a lot, mostly positively. However, the hard work he has put in and discipline he has been maintaining are all good lessons we can draw from Federer. Sports and games have almost become imprinted in our life. It is time to learn great lessons and get inspiration from the sports. Once again kudos to Roger Federer for the great achievement and way to go!

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai, India

Related