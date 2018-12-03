Trucks serving as ‘moving billboards’ to spread awareness

Peshawar

A unique idea of using trucks to serve as moving billboards for spreading the message of girl’s rights is making grounds as drivers are agreeing to the idea and changing paintings on rear of their vehicles. Trucks in Pakistan are now seen carrying huge paintings about girl education, giving rights to girls in inheritance, condemning evil practices of brides exchange to settle disputes, Swara and early marriages. Haji Khan, a truck driver by profession, has decided to change the painting on his vehicle from a film heroin picture to a portrait of a minor girl carrying school bag with a smile on her face.

The picture will also carry an inscription that ‘education is basic right of a girl send your daughters to school‘. Drivers mostly like pictures of female actresses, gun toting hero or of a politician, Haji told APP. However, he continued, when he was guided by a truck painter at a workshop in Peshawar to use such a painting which should help in curbing a wrong practice, he forthwith agreed and accepted the suggestion. “Truck art is a big source of publicity as the vehicle roams from Khyber to Karachi and its target audience is rural population where most of these evil practices prevail,” said Samar Minallah, a renowned social worker, anthropologist, documentary filmmaker and architect of this programme. Talking to APP, Samar Minallah said she had this idea in mind and through her discussions with organizations like Asian Development Bank (ADB) and UNESCO, she succeeded in agreeing them to finance a project of spreading awareness through truck art. Samar Minallah said a truck workshop owner, Hayat Khan extended great cooperation in this regard and played a pivotal role in convincing the truck drivers to change the paintings.

ADB and UNESCO both signed MoUs with Hayat Khan for payment of paintings on trucks about girl’s rights and female education, respectively, Samar told APP. She said Hayat Khan apprises every arriving truck driver to his workshop about the initiative and payment of the painting is made by ADB and UNESCO. In response to a question about the feedback of the initiative, Samar Minallah said drivers are showing interests and contacting the workshop owners for painting of their trucks.

She said arrangements were also made for truck art in Manshera for coverage of Kohistan and other districts of upper KP where plight of girl education is very dismal. For coverage of central Punjab, trucks were also provided the facility at Multan city, she went on to say.

“Truck art is our profession and after launching of this project, we are now painting good pictures having a public message,” observed Hayat Khan. He said painters are compelled to fulfill the demand of drivers and owners of the vehicle. However, now after little counseling they succeed in convincing the drivers to paint a positive and objective -oriented painting on the vehicle. About the impact, he said, truck art has a very positive feedback because its viewers are huge and across the country. Once a truck start plying from Peshawar, it stops in Karachi while passing through different cities and villages, Hayat continued.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp