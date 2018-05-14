Trucks’ overturn continues at Sabzi Mandi Mor

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

After the bloody fatal road accident at the Sabzi Mandi More some three days back on the entrance of Abbottabad city, another 22 wheeler truck loaded with the husk overturned at the same point but luckily no one was hurt and this is 2nd incident in a row in three days. Traffic remain blocked for at least four hours due to road accident in the early hours of Sunday but it was hefty traffic till late evening of the Sunday as long ‘Q’ of the vehicles were seen on the both sides of the road and traffic police remain busy with deployment of other police officials supervised by the DPO Abbottabad Syed Ashfaq Anwar who was personally supervising to run the traffic in order. As per nearby shops owners of spare parts and vehicle repairs, this is a routine matter and at least they can recall more then 12 cases in last couple of months when loaded trucks were overturned at the same point.