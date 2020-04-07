Truckload of dry fruit seized

RAJANPUR A team of customs officials seized a truckload of dry fruit worth millions of rupees near Rakhi Gaarj,a mountainous tribal area in Dera Ghazi Khan district on Tuesday. Acting on information conveyed by a customs officer Fayyaz Anwar regarding alleged smuggling bid, additional collector customs Multan Ali Abbas Gardezi deputed a team led by deputy collector Amjad Aman Leghari and comprising customs inspectors DG Khan Asif Sindhu and Shahnawaz to check the route. Customs team continued patrolling DG KhanFort Monroe road throughout the last night and spotted a truck parked outside a hotel near Rakhi Gaarj. Upon checking, it was found that the customs clearance paper was meant for Raisins (Kishmish) but the vehicle was different, not the one mentioned in clearance documents.—APP