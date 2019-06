Staff Reporter

A speedy truck hit a motorcycle, killing a 40 years old women at the Ghari Shahu area, Lahore on early Monday morning.

The body, identified as Ferzana was riding with her husband when met the ill fated accident. Body was shifted to nearby Hospital, police said.

The truck driver managed to escape after the accident.

Two persons were killed in a firing incident in Jhamra Chowki police limits.