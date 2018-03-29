Truck drivers at Golra Morr

Through the courtesy of your prestigious newspaper, I would like to compliment truck drives for their hard work which has facilitated their (people) daily life. They help companies deliver goods and enable people to get the things they need. However, there is also dark side. Over-speed with which they drive their trucks has led to many fatal accidents and taken countless innocent human lives at Golra Morr, Rawalpindi.

The concerned authorities have closed the U-Turn but even then a number of deaths have taken place. I earnestly appeal to the authorities to please check over-speedy trucks so that minimum loss is caused to the life of the common people. Heavy fines must be imposed on them and in some cases even their licences may be cancelled so that it may serve as an example for others. If possible for the authorities, truck drivers may be taught some sort of refresh courses, please.

HashirIqbal

Wah Cantt

