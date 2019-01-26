Troubled relations of political forces & Establishment

Muhammad Asif

AFTER the removal of Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s government in July 1977, out of eight elected prime ministers, not a single one has been able to complete his/her five year stint in power, from 1985 to this date. Two of the prime ministers were removed by military dictators, three by civilian presidents, two by the judiciary, while the eighth prime minister has been in power for barely six months. Even before the imposition of first martial law in October 1958, out of seven prime ministers, one was assassinated, while the remaining six were removed by the civilian Governor Generals/Presidents within a period of eleven years. The constitutional history of Pakistan and undemocratic practices of democratic (political) elements may provide useful clues to understand the reasons for lack of trust between political and non-political forces.

The Government of India Act 1857 was replaced in 1935 by the British. This 1935 Act ensured that the control of the country remained in the hands of the Viceroy. After the partition of India, the 1935 Act served as the interim Constitution of Pakistan for 9 years. Pakistan, therefore, inherited the balance of power in favour of the head of state instead of the head of government right from its inception. Surprisingly, neither the Governor General (Quaid-e-Azam and Khawaja Nazimuddin) nor the Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan bothered to get this anomaly rectified by the Constituent Assembly.

Malik Ghulam Muhammad, a technocrat, was appointed as the Governor General by the second Governor General of Pakistan Khawaja Nazimuddin, who wanted to become the Prime Minster himself after the assassination of Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951. To bar the passing of constitution that had curtailed the powers of Governor General, Ghulam Muhammad dissolved the Constituent Assembly in October 1954. Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Bogra was asked to form a new cabinet. A civilian bureaucrat Iskander Mirza (having the honourary rank of Major General) and General Ayub Khan, Commander-in-Chief of Army were included in the cabinet. This was the beginning of involvement of civil and military establishment in political affairs of the country. First Constitution of Pakistan was implemented on March 23, 1956 nine years after the independence. Iskander Mirza was sworn in as the first President and Chaudhry Mohammed Ali became the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Fearing that he might not be re-elected as the President, Iskander Mirza imposed martial law after abrogating the 1956 Constitution on October 7, 1958. Within weeks, General Ayub Khan, after removing Iskander Mirza, took over as the ruler of Pakistan, himself.

Ayub Khan, who ruled Pakistan for ten years, was succeeded by another military dictator, General Yahya Khan. First general election in the history of Pakistan are held by Yahya Khan in December 1970. After the election, rift between the East and West wings led to the separation of East Pakistan. Yahya Khan was forced to hand over power to ZA Bhutto, who had won the maximum number of National Assembly seats from West Pakistan, on December 20, 1971. After the revival of civil rule, new Constitution of Pakistan, was implemented on August 14, 1973. Fazl Elahi Chaudhry and ZA Bhutto were sworn in as the President and the Prime Minister, respectively.

His personal popularity and the tarnished image of Army, after defeat in 1971 War, provided Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with a rare chance to restrain the Army within its constitutional mandate. As a ruler, Bhutto will be remembered for his positive as well as negative achievements. The major factors that led to his fall were his fascist style and efforts made to impose the dictatorship of a regimented majority. Copying the Chinese model, he introduced uniform for the government functionaries, right from the President to Prime Minister, Governors, and Ministers. Other measures initiated by Bhutto for the attainment of this objective included; appointment of influential individuals, mostly with criminal background, as the chairpersons of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from district to a muhalla level, having symbolic legal authority, instituting Federal Security Force (which wore Army like uniform) and People’s Guards (regimented wing of PPP) to coerce the opponents to submission. PPP government started using physical violence to suppress the opposition even before the approval of 1973 Constitution. In addition to the assassination and disappearance of a number of opposition leaders, the rallies and public meetings of the opposition parties were routinely sabotaged by People’s Guards, under the protection of government agencies, which often took lives of the supporters of opposition parties. Due to these practices Bhutto became a feared dictator for his opponents.

After the massively rigged general elections, held in April 1977, the opposition launched a mass movement to overthrow Bhutto. Resultantly, General Zia-ul-Haq, Chief of the Army Staff, imposed Martial Law on July 5, 1977 that was welcomed by all major political parties. Political leaders like Hakim Ali Zardari (father of Asif Ali Zardari) continued to support General Zia even after Bhutto had been hanged to implement the Judgment of Supreme Court. Nawaz Sharif, Javaid Hashmi, Raja Zafar-u- Haq, and even the fathers of Khawaja Asif and Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi willingly accepted to serve on government positions during Zia’s martial law.

From the imposition of martial law by General Zia in July 1977 to the ouster of Nawaz Sharif as the Prime Minster in October 1999 by General Pervaiz Musharraf, the right wing political parties and military establishment remained politically aligned. Mian Nawaz Sharif, who was the closest ally of General Zia, remained the favourite of military establishment even after Zia’s death. Nawaz Sharif also remained the favourite of judiciary. But after his ouster from power by Army, Nawaz Sharif, who vowed to carry on Zia’s political legacy, started alluding to him as a dictator who had hanged an elected Prime Minister. And after the Supreme Court’s judgment against him, Nawaz Sharif, who supported the dismissal of Yousaf Raza Gilani by the judiciary, started labelling the judges of Supreme Court as the facilitators of military dictators.

— The writer, a retired Brig, is professional educationist based in Islamabad.

