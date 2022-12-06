Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United’s drama may have spilt over into the Portugal lockerroom with reports suggesting that the player and his coach Fernando Santos are not on the best of terms ahead of their pre-quarterfinal match against Switzerland.

The Portuguese captain appeared visibly upset after being replaced in the 65th minute of his team’s last group match against South Korea with cameras catching him muttering something to his coach.

Ronaldo then picked a fight with South Korea’s Cho Gue-Sung as he left the field after a 2-1 loss.

Santos addressed the issue during a press conference.

“Have I already watched the footage? Yes. I didn’t like it. Didn’t like it at all. From there, it’s things you sort out internally. It was sorted out this way, and now we think about the game tomorrow. Everyone is focused on the game.”

From a neutral’s point of view, substituting Ronaldo was in the team’s best interest after the goal machine wasted several opportunities to put the game away.

Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo now turn their attention to Switzerland in the round of 16 action at Lusail Stadium, after holding clear-the-air talks.

Santos, however, has given no indication that the superstar forward will start the game.

“I only tell the team who will play in the dressing room,”.

“When we’re in the stadium, they find out about the team. And they know that. It’s been like this since I arrived. I will start the team that I think should play. It’s what I’ve been doing my entire life. I’m OK with myself, have no problem. I stay with my conscience.”

Ronaldo who is likely playing his last World Cup has a single goal in the competition.