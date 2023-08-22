Heavy rains lashed California on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary raced in from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States.

With people already on edge, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near the southern California town of Ojai but there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hilary’s core was in California packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometres per hour, after barreling up Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said of the tropical weather event which was rare for southern California.

The storm was moving at a brisk pace of 37kph. By Sunday night, the NHC warned of “potentially historic” rainfall expected to “cause life-threatening to locally catastrophic flash, urban, and arroyo flooding” in parts of the state through early on Monday.

A local ABC affiliate broadcast video of intense flooding in parts of Palm Springs, outside of Los Angeles, and the National Park Service announced that Death Valley National Park was closed due to “hazardous flood conditions.”

“This is an unprecedented weather event,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned. Beaches were ordered closed and people rushed to stores to stock up on water and other essentials. Flash floods and even tornado warnings were issued for some areas.

Hilary earlier reached Category 4 — the second-most powerful on the five-step Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale — but was downgraded to a tropical storm as it headed towards the densely populated Mexican border city of Tijuana.

Despite the weakening, US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell urged people to take the dangers seriously.—INP