Trophy of Cholistan Desert jeep rally unveiled

Bahawalpur

The winning trophy of 14th Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally was unveiled in an event held here at DHA Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal was the chief guest of the event while Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Ahmar Malik, defending champion Nadir Magsi, Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, the Commissioner said that Cholistan Rally has became an international event and role of media was pivotal in this regard. He said that the event has helped in promoting and introducing indigenous culture of Cholistan and ancient civilization of Hakra to the world. He said the rally was being organised for last 13 years regularly and has turned into an International Sports event. He said that previously the rally track comprised 100 kilometers only but now the route has been extended to 500 kilometers which passes through all the three districts of the division. He said that foreign drivers and spectators besides participation of woman drivers are proof of event’s success.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp