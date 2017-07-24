Troops secure strategic terrorist strongholds in Rajgal valley

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Making substantial advancements against the insurgents during the ongoing Operation Khyber 4 the Pakistan Army led Security forces on Sunday secured two important strongholds of the terrorists in Rajgal Valley of Khyber Agency as the Army Aviation and Artillery continued pounding the positions of the trouble makers. A number of militants are reported killed and injured in the Sunday’s action.

The Army troops had on the night between Friday and Saturday, it may be recalled, also cleared 12000 feet high strategic mountain top in Rajgal area in Tiraah Valley near Pak-Afghan border in an action where several militants were also reported killed and their hideouts destroyed.

Two major passes Spinkai top dominating Saprai Pass and Satar Kille entering inside Pakistan from Afghanistan have been secured and effectively dominated by Pakistan Army. According to Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa North Major General Shaheen, who is the operational commander Operation Khyber-IV, the terrorists’ hideouts were being targeted by artillery and army aviation and the Operation was effectively progressing as planned making the terrorists on the run.

The military sources conducting surgery in the region for the last about three years, have although cleared ninety percent area in Khyber agency, still there are pockets where they have been facing resistance from the alleged terrorists with hilly terrain Tiraah being the major one and the insurgents off and on launch ambushes on the security forces and their check posts.

According to independent sources during the Operation Khyber 4 spanning over a week time, number of militants’ hideouts have been flattened in ground and air offensive and several Improvised Explosive Devices were defused.

During this period dozens of alleged terrorists have been mowed down and may injured while a fair number of miscreants have also fled to Afghanistan.