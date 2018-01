Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops vandalized property and subjected residents to ruthless torture during a cordon-and-search operation in Midoora area of Awantipora in Pulwama district. The troops barged into residential houses at Shah Mohalla Midoora and conducted door-to-door searches.

During the operation, the troops damaged property and thrashed residents in the village. SP Awantipora Muhammad Zahid Malik told media that he would look into the complaints.—KMS