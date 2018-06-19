Troops martyr two youth in IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Bandipora district, today. The youth were killed in an ongoing massive military operation, launched by the Indian army in Panar area of the district some 10 days ago. Seven units of Indian army’s Rashtriya Rifles, three Para Commandos and a special team of Indian Air Force are taking part in the crackdown. Meanwhile, a police officer told media in Srinagar that six Indian army men including the Commanding Officer of army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles suffered injuries in an attack in the area.

The troops also launched a cordon-and-search operation in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district, today. Senior APHC leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, welcomed the first ever United Nations human rights report on Jammu and Kashmir. He appreciated the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein over his commendable work to expose Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik, during his visit to an injured youth, Abdul Majeed War, at Soura hospital in Srinagar strongly condemned the use of force by Indian troops on civilians. He said that there was no let up in Indian oppression against the Kashmiris even on Eid day as pellets were shot in their chests and heads. A complete shutdown was observed in Shadimarg area of Pulwama district against the arrest of three youth by the Indian police during nocturnal raids. All shops and, business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road in the area. Meanwhile, delegations of Democratic Freedom Party, Awami Action Committee and Ittehadul Muslimeen visited the residence of slain Kashmiri journalist, Shujaat Bukhari at Kreeri in Baramulla district to express solidarity with his family. Over a dozen civilians were injured in a mysterious blast at a park in Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.

The injured were admitted to different hospitals for treatment.—KMS