Troops martyr 34 Kashmiris in August

Indian police arrest journalist in Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred thirty four Kashmiris including a woman during the last month of August. Two of those martyred were killed in a fake encounter.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, the killings in the month rendered two women widowed and six children orphaned. During the month, four hundred eighty three people were critically injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters in the occupied territory. As many as one hundred ninety six Hurriyet leaders, activists and youth were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations. The troops also destroyed or damaged one hundred forty houses and disgraced five women during cordon and search operations in the month.

The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the determination of the people of occupied Kashmir forced the Supreme Court of India, yesterday, to defer the mischievous case challenging the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution. Article 35-A guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing gatherings in different areas of Jammu region said that India was hatching one conspiracy after another to change the demography of the territory.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a journalist, Asif Sultan, from his home in Srinagar. Asif Sultan is an assistant editor with monthly magazine, Kashmir Narrator. He had recently written a cover story on popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, whose killing triggered mass uprising in occupied Kashmir in 2016.

People got hold of an Indian policeman after he barged into a house and attempted to molest a woman in Qazi Hamam area of Baramulla district, last night. He was later handed over to police.

Two special police officers left their jobs and returned home in Pulwama and Islamabad districts. They apologized the people for serving in the Indian police. During the past one month, as many as 24 SPOs hailing from different areas of Awantipora have resigned from their jobs.

In Islamabad, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has strongly condemned the arrest of second son of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, in occupied Kashmir by India’s National Investigation Agency.—KMS

